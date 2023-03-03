Shell Asset Management Co. Has $109,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOG opened at $46.93 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

