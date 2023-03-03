Shell Asset Management Co. Has $104,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

ANIP opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $775.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

