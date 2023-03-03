Shell Asset Management Co. Has $101,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

