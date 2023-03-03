Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

