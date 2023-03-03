Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Stock Up 0.4 %

360 DigiTech stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.