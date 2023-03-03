Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $187.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $141.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $153.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

