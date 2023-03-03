Roth Capital Downgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Neutral

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

