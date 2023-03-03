Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 202,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.