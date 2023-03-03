Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Primerica worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,644.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Down 2.3 %

Primerica stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

