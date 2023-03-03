Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 14,420 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $4,557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 455,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

