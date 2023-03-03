Pictet Asset Management SA Has $176,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

