Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 121.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 55.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

