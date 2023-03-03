NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NETSTREIT worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,590,000 after purchasing an additional 301,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,642,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 643,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,239,000 after purchasing an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 22.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTST. Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.2 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NTST stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.