MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $1,726,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,464 shares of company stock worth $10,837,117 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.