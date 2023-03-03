MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after purchasing an additional 130,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 160,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 629,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,684,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

