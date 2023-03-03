MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $33.63 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.
In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
