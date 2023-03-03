MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in REGENXBIO by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

