MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,425,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 1,389,908 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $4,298,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 903,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 748,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

