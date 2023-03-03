MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.