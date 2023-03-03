MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,803 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $17.34 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

