MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.98.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.