MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 631.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 223,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 192,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 480,099 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $868.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Articles

