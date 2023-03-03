MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of QCR worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of QCR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 89.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QCR by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in QCR by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 68,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

QCR Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCRH stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

