MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth $81,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Shares of WMK opened at $81.39 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

