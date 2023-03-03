ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ImmunoGen worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.45 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $982.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

