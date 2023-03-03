Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $66.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

