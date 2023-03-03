Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.02.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

