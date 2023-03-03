Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $876,000 in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of HarborOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 129,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HONE opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $657.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

