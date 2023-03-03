Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,152.68 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.