Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at about $13,653,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of KW opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 213.34%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

