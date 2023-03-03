Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Up 0.1 %

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSP opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

