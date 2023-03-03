Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Dover by 51.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

