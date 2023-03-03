Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 215 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

