Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $155.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also

