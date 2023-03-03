Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,215 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $726,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 227.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after buying an additional 1,177,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

