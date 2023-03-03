Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,664 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

