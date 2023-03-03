Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 568,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 659,327 shares of company stock valued at $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.