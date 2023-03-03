Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

