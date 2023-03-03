Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $181,000 Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after purchasing an additional 297,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

