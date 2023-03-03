Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

NYSE:WH opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

