Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 270.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 584,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,943. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $136.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

