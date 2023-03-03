Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $188,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,537,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

