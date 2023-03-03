Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $184,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.75. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

