Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $174,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 172,877 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.88 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,500 shares of company stock worth $2,628,615. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.