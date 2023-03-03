Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $163,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.