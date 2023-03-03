Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

