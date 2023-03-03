Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,039 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 417.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

