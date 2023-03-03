Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 198.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,074,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rollins by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 856,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,705,000 after acquiring an additional 407,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

