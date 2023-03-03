Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.