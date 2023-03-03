Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

